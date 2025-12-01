Stefon Diggs Sparks Marriage Speculation After Calling Cardi B His ‘Wife’

It's possible that Diggs only meant to say "esposa" as a term of endearment, but some fans online believe he truly called Bardi his wife. This led to some wild fan theories about them getting married. Stefon Diggs and Cardi B got together late last year, but just announced their relationship in April. They welcomed their first child together on November 4.



There's no confirmation that the couple has actually gotten married. Rumors about their engagement began to circulate online after Cardi B shared the first photos of her newborn son, who she nicknamed "Baby Brim." In one of the photos, Bardi rocks a huge diamond ring on her ring finger. While some believed it was an engagement ring, a source confirmed to TMZ that it's not.



Meanwhile, Cardi is still in the middle of her divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. The couple formally split last summer after the Bronx native filed paperwork. Both artists have clearly moved on from one another, but they have yet to finalize their divorce.