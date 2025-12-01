Teen Mauled To Death By Lioness After Climbing Into Her Enclosure At Zoo

A tragic incident occurred on Sunday (November 30) at the Parque Zoobotânico Arruda Câmara in João Pessoa, Brazil, where 19-year-old Gerson de Melo Machado was mauled to death by a lioness. Machado climbed a 20-foot wall to enter the enclosure, shocking onlookers at the zoo.

The zoo confirmed Machado's death in a news release and stated that it would remain closed while an investigation is underway. The zoo expressed its condolences to Machado's family and assured visitors of its "strict" safety standards. The zoo's security team attempted to stop Machado, but he moved too quickly. The state's Civil Police forensics team is investigating whether his actions were suicidal.

Machado, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had a history of mental health issues and grew up in extreme poverty. Child welfare counselor Verônica Oliveira revealed that Machado had been in several institutions and had a history of run-ins with the police. She described him as having the cognitive ability of a five-year-old and noted his past attempts to reach Africa as a plane stowaway to pursue his dream of taming lions.

The lioness, named Leona, is under continuous observation and care, as stated by the zoo. They emphasized that euthanasia was never considered, and Leona will continue to receive specialized care to ensure her well-being.