The Game & Ye To Reunite On Nostalgic Track For His Upcoming Mixtape

"Originally, Ye called me to the studio," Game explained. "I rolled up. He wanted me to do a verse and get on the hook but I had some fine s**t in the car so I was like, 'That's that crack music n***a' and I left. But the fans was always like 'Man you should've put a verse on 'Crack Music' so we redid it."



The artist formally known as Kanye West released "Crack Music" as a part of his sophomore album Late Registration. Game appears on the OG track's hook, but never laid down an official verse... until now. The mixtape will arrive ahead of The Documentary 3, which is slated for next spring. Game originally planned to release it during Thanksgiving weekend, but he pushed it back to December 5.



Watch the entire interview and check out the official trailer for The Game's upcoming mixtape below.