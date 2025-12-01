The Game & Ye To Reunite On Nostalgic Track For His Upcoming Mixtape
By Tony M. Centeno
December 1, 2025
The Game is preparing to release his latest collaboration with Ye, and it might be nostalgic to some of their day-one fans.
On Friday, November 28, Real 92.3's The Cruz Show released its latest interview with the Los Angeles native, in which they touch on several interesting topics. Midway through their discussion, J Cruz mentions The Game's forthcoming Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama and Mike & Keys. After revealing Jeremih and Mozzy will be on the project, Game confirmed that Ye will be on the song "Crack Music 2," which is the sequel to the Chicago rapper's 2005 hit.
"Originally, Ye called me to the studio," Game explained. "I rolled up. He wanted me to do a verse and get on the hook but I had some fine s**t in the car so I was like, 'That's that crack music n***a' and I left. But the fans was always like 'Man you should've put a verse on 'Crack Music' so we redid it."
The artist formally known as Kanye West released "Crack Music" as a part of his sophomore album Late Registration. Game appears on the OG track's hook, but never laid down an official verse... until now. The mixtape will arrive ahead of The Documentary 3, which is slated for next spring. Game originally planned to release it during Thanksgiving weekend, but he pushed it back to December 5.
Watch the entire interview and check out the official trailer for The Game's upcoming mixtape below.