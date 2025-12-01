Trump's Latest Approval Rating In All 50 States Revealed

President Donald Trump's approval rating in all 50 states was revealed in the latest map shared by Civiqs on Saturday (November 29).

Trump is reported to have an overall approval rating of 39% and a disapproval rating of 56%, which is equal to a -17 net approval rating, while 6% of respondents neither approve nor disapprove. The president is reported to have a favorable approval rating in just 19 of the 50 states, with a higher disapproval rating in several Republican stronghold states such as Texas and Florida, as well as the battleground states that were crucial to his 2024 election victory, according to the study.

Trump's approval rating in all 50 states, according to Civiqs, is listed below:

Alabama- 54% Alaska- 45% Arizona- 42% Arkansas- 54% California- 28% Colorado- 35% Connecticut- 31% Delaware- 34% Florida- 45% Georgia- 39% Hawaii- 21% Idaho- 60% Illinois- 33% Indiana- 51% Iowa- 43% Kansas- 51% Kentucky- 53% Louisiana- 49% Maine- 36% Maryland- 25% Massachusetts- 27% Michigan- 40% Minnesota- 35% Mississippi- 52% Missouri- 49% Montana- 56% Nebraska- 52% Nevada- 41% New Hampshire- 35% New Jersey- 35% New Mexico- 37% New York- 31% North Carolina- 44% North Dakota- 56% Ohio- 44% Oklahoma- 56% Oregon- 30% Pennsylvania- 40% Rhode Island- 28% South Carolina- 48% South Dakota- 54% Tennessee- 51% Texas- 45% Utah- 52% Vermont- 23% Virginia- 36% Washington- 29% West Virginia- 61% Wisconsin- 42% Wyoming- 66%

Last week, Trump's approval rating is net negative in 12 national polls conducted in November, according to RealClearPolling.com. The polling aggregator had Trump at a 43.0% approval average and a 54.8% disapproval average, with a spread of -11.8.

The president was reported to have a -7 spread in the latest Morning Consult poll; a -13 spread in the latest Economist/YouGov poll; a -5 spread in the latest Big Data Poll; a -20 spread in the latest CBS News poll; a -10 spread in the latest Daily Mail poll; a -5 spread in the latest Rasmussen Reports poll; a -5 spread in the latest InsiderAdvantage poll; a -17 spread in the latest FOX News poll; a -7 spread in the latest RMG Research* poll; a -22 spread in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll; a -12 spread in the latest Quantus Insights poll' and a -14 spread in the latest Marquette poll.

Trump was also reported to have his lowest disapproval rating of any point during his two non-consecutive terms in office, according to famed polling expert Nate Silver.