USPS Reveals Deadline To Order Gifts So They Arrive By Christmas

With the holiday season in full swing, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced crucial shipping deadlines to ensure gifts arrive by Christmas Day (December 25). For those using USPS Ground Advantage Service or First-Class Mail Service, the deadline is December 17 for packages sent from the contiguous United States, excluding Alaska and Hawaii. According to the USPS, Priority Mail Service users have until December 18, while Priority Mail Express Service offers a final deadline of December 20.

For shipments from Alaska and Hawaii, the deadline for USPS Ground Advantage Service is December 16. International shipping deadlines vary, with packages to Africa, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Middle East needing to be sent by December 9. Packages from Central and South America should be sent by December 2.

The USPS emphasizes the importance of sending packages early to avoid delays. The agency advises, "The earlier you send, the better: Don't delay, mail and ship today!" This advice is especially pertinent for packages weighing over one pound sent to or from offshore ZIP codes, which may experience longer transit times.