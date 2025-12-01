Vast Majority Of American Teens Distrust The News Media

A recent study by the News Literacy Project reveals that 84% of American teenagers view the news media negatively, describing it as "fake" and "biased." The study highlights a significant distrust among teens aged 13 to 18, with many believing that journalists often engage in unethical practices. According to the study, 80% of teens think journalists fail to report unbiased information, and nearly half feel that journalists do "more to harm democracy than to protect it."

The report also indicates that many teens are skeptical about the ethical standards of journalists. More than half of the surveyed teens believe that journalists frequently make up details, pay sources, or take images out of context. Only 30% of teens believe that journalists consistently confirm facts before reporting and cover stories in the public interest.

According to The Associated Press, this distrust mirrors attitudes among adults, with only 28% of American adults expressing confidence in the media's ability to report fairly and accurately. The study suggests that teens' negative perceptions could have serious implications for democracy and their ability to make informed decisions.

Education Week reports that teens often struggle to differentiate between standards-based journalism and other content they encounter online. This confusion is exacerbated by the prevalence of misinformation and the blending of news with opinionated content on social media platforms.

To combat this issue, experts advocate for increased news literacy education in schools. Teaching students how to evaluate sources and understand journalistic standards could help bridge the gap between perception and reality, fostering a healthier skepticism rather than cynicism.

The News Literacy Project emphasizes the importance of integrating news literacy into education to equip young people with the skills needed to navigate today's complex information landscape. By doing so, educators aim to instill confidence in students, enabling them to discern credible sources and make informed decisions.