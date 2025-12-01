Zara Larsson To Bring Her Music To Life With Immersive Virtual Reality Show

Zara Larsson released her new album, Midnight Sun, back in September, and the pop star is keeping the celebration of new music going during her exclusive iHeartRadio Live show on Monday, December 8th — in VR!

Midnight Sun is Larsson's fifth full-length album following 2024's Venus, and showcases ten new songs including previously-released songs like "Pretty Ugly," "Crush" and the title track, "Midnight Sun."

In a statement, Zara explained of her new music, "I really am proud of my Swedish pop heritage, so I wanted to write about a Swedish summer where the sun never goes down. I wanted the whole album to feel like it's a summer night and it never ends. And it doesn't matter if it's December: the summer night will be there for you. It's waiting for you, it will come back for you, and you will come back for it."

During iHeartRadio Live with Zara Larsson, fans will see her perform some of her new music in virtual reality, and talk about Midnight Sun and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo. Fans can tune in to iHeartRadio Live with Zara Larsson on Monday, December 8th at 8pm ET/5pm PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. See Zara Larsson like you've never seen her before!