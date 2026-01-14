Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reveal 'Least Favorite Trait' About Each Other

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have been friends for four decades, and with so much history between the stars, they have learned each other's worst habits.

The Good Will Hunting co-stars and longtime pals of 45 years appeared together on Tuesday's (January 13) episode of the Today show where they shared their "least favorite trait" about each other. And because their friendship dates back to when they were kids, they have plenty of ammunition to choose from, per Page Six.

"Um, [he's] not great at cleaning up around the house," Affleck said, causing his friend to quickly hit back, "Hey! [That was] when I was younger."

"Well, that's all I have to go by," Affleck responded, before noting they should check with Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso, for any improvement over the years. "I mean, we could ask you wife and see if it's gotten better, I got a feeling."

For his part, Damon pointed to the Argo director's tardiness and habit of not being punctual.

"We got here this morning and Ben was three minutes early. He got here before me and that's the first time in 45 years he has not been late," he said, but Affleck called that out as "a complete myth, adding, "I work hard. A lot of things are happening, I'm doing other stuff."

Affleck and Damon have teamed up professionally many times throughout their careers, including their upcoming action crime thriller The Rip. The film hits theaters January 16.