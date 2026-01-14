John Harbaugh Finalizing Agreement With NFL Team: Report
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
Former Super Bowl champion John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are reportedly "working to finalize an agreement to make him" the team's next head coach, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday (January 14) night.
"John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN. The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. 'There still is a lot to work through,' one source said. But barring any setbacks, Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.
Harbaugh, who was fired by the Baltimore Ravens on January 6, was initially reported "as a favorite for the head coaching job for the New York Giants" immediately after his firing, Schefter previously reported. The 63-year-old is the longest-tenured and winningest head coach in Ravens history with a 180-113 record in 18 seasons, which includes winning Super Bowl LXVII and the 2019 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award, as well as recording an NFL record eight road playoff wins among an 13-11 postseason record.
The Ravens were, however, preseason betting favorites to win the Super Bowl and instead went 8-9, missing the playoffs by losing their final regular season game to the AFC North Division rival Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as going 3-6 at M&T Bank Stadium, their worst home record in franchise history.