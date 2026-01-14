John Harbaugh Finalizing Agreement With NFL Team: Report

Former Super Bowl champion John Harbaugh and the New York Giants are reportedly "working to finalize an agreement to make him" the team's next head coach, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter Wednesday (January 14) night.

"John Harbaugh and the Giants are working to finalize an agreement to make him New York’s next head coach and, barring a setback, a deal is expected, multiple sources tell ESPN. The deal is not final and contract numbers still are being negotiated. 'There still is a lot to work through,' one source said. But barring any setbacks, Harbaugh is ready to accept the Giants’ deal and the Giants are expected to hire him as soon as possible, per sources," Schefter wrote on his X account.