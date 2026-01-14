Mandy Moore Details Having To ‘Mourn’ Friendships Amid Mom Group Drama

Mandy Moore is explaining why some friendships have run their course.

The This Is Us actress, 41, appeared on a recent episode of the Conversations with Cam podcast, which focuses on motherhood and mental health, to share her experience with growing apart from other mom friends. Moore shares three children — sons August, 4, and Oscar, 3, and daughter Louise, 16 months — with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

When host Cameron Rogers asked if she had "seen a friendship sort of take a different course," Moore explained how sometimes you just click better with someone experiencing the same issues at the same time, per Page Six.

"I have friends who have kids that are older, let's say," she said. "And I have found that the people I am closest with in my life right now are people who are kind of at the same chapter of their lives as parents."

Rogers agreed, noting how "it's no one's fault and no one's doing anything wrong" when that happens, and "it doesn't mean you love anyone less."

She continued, "But the reality is you're going to be in more contact with the people whose kids are your exact age."

Moore also shared how that isn't always the case and has had friendships with others who have kids the "same age" as her own which have "changed," adding that she has "had to sort of mourn in a way" the way those relationships have evolved.

Moore's comments on the podcast come more than a week after Ashley Tisdale penned a viral personal essay for The Cut about breaking up with her "toxic" mom friend group, describing moments where she said she was excluded from hangouts. Social media quickly sparked rumors that the friends in question included Moore as well as Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor, despite the High School Musical alum's publicist denying the speculation.

Trainor has also addressed the alleged "drama" and denied that she was involved.