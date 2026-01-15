3 Migrants Arrested For 'Attempted Murder' In Minneapolis ICE Incident: DHS
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
Three Venezuelan illegal migrants were identified and arrested on Thursday (January 15) in connection with the second shooting involving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis during the past week, which the Department of Homeland Security called an "attempted murder" incident.
Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, Alfredo Alejandro Ajorna and Gabriel Alejandro Hernandez-Ledezma were all said to be in the United States illegally prior to being detained by ICE.
"What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement," Noem said in a post on her X account, which included a clip of her appearance on FOX News. "Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot. Mayor Frey and Governor Walz have to get their city under control. They are encouraging impeding and assault against our law enforcement which is a federal crime, a felony. This is putting the people of Minnesota in harm’s way."
What we saw last night in Minneapolis was an attempted murder of federal law enforcement. Our officer was ambushed and attacked by three individuals who beat him with snow shovels and the handles of brooms. Fearing for his life, the officer fired a defensive shot.— Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 15, 2026
Mayor Frey and… pic.twitter.com/LbyN2zPKKd
Sosa-Celis was identified as the person shot in the leg by an ICE officer, who the Department of Homeland Security had previously claimed was "ambushed" and acted in self-defense. The ICE officer was also reportedly taken to a hospital for injuries sustained.
At 6:50 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted traffic stop in Minneapolis of an illegal alien from Venezuela who was released into the country by Joe Biden in 2022.— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026
In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed…
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed the Venezuelan national was "shot in the leg by an ICE agent" and added, "No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable."
Tonight a man was shot in the leg by an ICE agent on the Northside.— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 15, 2026
No matter what led up to this incident, the situation we are seeing in our city is not sustainable.
"There’s 600 MPD officers working to keep our streets safe. Meanwhile, they’ve sent in 3,000 federal agents. America, this is not the path we can be on," Frey added in additional X posts. "I have seen conduct from ICE that is intolerable. And for anyone taking the bait tonight, stop. It is not helpful. We cannot respond to [President] Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos."
Numerous protests have been held in Minnesota since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent on January 7, while state authorities have joined Illinois in suing the Trump administration for its surge of ICE personnel within their states. Noem previously confirmed to FOX News that "hundreds more" federal officers would be sent to Minnesota on Sunday (January 12).
Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs officer on January 7 and the shooting has been widely politicized as Democrats and Republicans argue over the cause. A video shared online, which appears to have been recorded on a cellphone belonging to Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Good, shows her in the driver's seat of her SUV on a suburban street talking to ICE officers while her wife stands outside the vehicle before Ross fires multiple rounds into the SUV just after it starts to move.
Democrat members of Congress and local Minneapolis leaders and residents have condemned the actions of the ICE officer while Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Department of Homeland Security and numerous conservative pundits have defended the officer.
Frey previously said "tens of thousands of people" attended what he described as a peaceful march, but Noem claimed the operation in the state would now shift from its sole focus of immigration law breaches to also tackling anti-ICE protests.
“We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” she said via FOX News.