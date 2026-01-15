3 Migrants Arrested For 'Attempted Murder' In Minneapolis ICE Incident: DHS

"There’s 600 MPD officers working to keep our streets safe. Meanwhile, they’ve sent in 3,000 federal agents. America, this is not the path we can be on," Frey added in additional X posts. "I have seen conduct from ICE that is intolerable. And for anyone taking the bait tonight, stop. It is not helpful. We cannot respond to [President] Donald Trump’s chaos with our own chaos."

Numerous protests have been held in Minnesota since the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent on January 7, while state authorities have joined Illinois in suing the Trump administration for its surge of ICE personnel within their states. Noem previously confirmed to FOX News that "hundreds more" federal officers would be sent to Minnesota on Sunday (January 12).

Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs officer on January 7 and the shooting has been widely politicized as Democrats and Republicans argue over the cause. A video shared online, which appears to have been recorded on a cellphone belonging to Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who fatally shot Good, shows her in the driver's seat of her SUV on a suburban street talking to ICE officers while her wife stands outside the vehicle before Ross fires multiple rounds into the SUV just after it starts to move.

Democrat members of Congress and local Minneapolis leaders and residents have condemned the actions of the ICE officer while Trump, Vice President JD Vance, the Department of Homeland Security and numerous conservative pundits have defended the officer.

Frey previously said "tens of thousands of people" attended what he described as a peaceful march, but Noem claimed the operation in the state would now shift from its sole focus of immigration law breaches to also tackling anti-ICE protests.

“We’re going to continue to if they conduct violent activities against law enforcement, if they impede our operations, that’s a crime, and we will hold them accountable to those consequences,” she said via FOX News.