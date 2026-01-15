Aaron Rodgers' Reaction To Mike Tomlin's Steelers Departure Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly gave a heartfelt apology to former head coach Mike Tomlin upon learning of his decision to step down this week, according to the Athletic's Mike DeFabo.
"Inside the team meeting room on Tuesday, Rodgers, through sobs, mustered a two-word message to deliver to his coach: 'I’m sorry,' several players heard him say. 'I’m sorry. I’m sorry,'" DeFabo wrote in an article covering Tomlin's final meeting with the team this week.
Rodgers, 42, who signed with Pittsburgh ahead of what is expected to be his final NFL season, had previously given a fiery response when asked if Tomlin, 53, should be on the hot seat after the Steelers' AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans, which took place hours before his decision to step down.
"When I first got in the league, there wouldn't be conversation about whether those guys were on the hot seat," Rodgers said via ESPN. "But the way that the league is covered now and the way that there's snap decisions and the validity given to the Twitter experts and all the experts on TV now who make it seem like they know what the hell they're talking about, to me that's an absolute joke.
"And for either those two guys to be on the hot seat is really apropos of where we're at as a society and a league, because obviously Matt's done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success."
Tomlin a former Super Bowl champion, was the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, having finished with a winning record in all of his 19 seasons with the Steelers, but hasn't won a playoff game since 2016.
Statement from Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/66O3ktES2m— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2026
"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers," Tomlin said. "This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team. I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.
"I want to also thank Steelers Nation. Your passion, loyalty, and high expectations represent what makes this franchise truly special. Coaching in Pittsburgh is unlike anywhere else, and I will always take great pride in having been a steward of this team.
"While this chapter comes to a close, my respect and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers will never change. I am excited for what the future holds for this organization, and I will forever be grateful for my time coaching in Pittsburgh."
Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed Tomlin's decision in a statement shared on the team's website earlier in the day.
Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/1g5iqKi9MN— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 13, 2026
"During our meeting today, Coach Tomlin informed me that he has decided to step down as our Head Coach," Rooney said. "Obviously, I am extremely grateful to Mike for all the hard work, dedication and success we have shared over the last 19 years. It is hard for me to put into words the level of respect and appreciation I have for Coach Tomlin. He guided the franchise to our sixth Super Bowl championship and made the playoffs 13 times during his tenure, including winning the AFC North eight times in his career. His track record of never having a losing season in 19 years will likely never be duplicated.
"My family and I, and everyone connected to Steelers management, are forever grateful for the passion and dedication Mike Tomlin has devoted to Steelers football."
Tomlin was hired by the Steelers ahead of the 2007 season and went 193-114-2 in the regular season, which is tied with late Pro Football Hall of Famer Chuck Noll for the most in franchise history, and 8-12 in the postseason. The veteran coach reportedly won't seek another head coaching job in 2026, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
In the hours after Mike Tomlin told the #Steelers he was stepping downs, teams have contacted Tomlin to express their interest, sources say.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2026
PIT has his rights and draft compensation would be necessary. That said, teams were told Tomlin does not plan to coach next year. pic.twitter.com/Gx1a7grjg7
"In the hours after Mike Tomlin told the #Steelers he was stepping downs, teams have contacted Tomlin to express their interest, sources say. PIT has his rights and draft compensation would be necessary. That said, teams were told Tomlin does not plan to coach next year," Rapoport wrote on his X account Wednesday (January 14).