Actor Timothy Busfield Dropped By Agency Amid Disturbing Charges

Actor and director Timothy Busfield was reportedly dropped by his talent agency on the same day he made his first court appearance in connection with child sex abuse charges, Deadline reports.

Innovative Artists released Busfield as a client on Wednesday (January 14) after having offered a "fair-sized" team to represent him for several years. The decision was made after the actor entered no plea in his first court appearance for an alleged incident that involved two 11-year-old twins while he was directing the canceled FOX series The Cleaning Lady in 2024, according to an arrest warrant issued in New Mexico last Friday (January 9) via Deadline.

The actor turned himself in to the Albuquerque Police Department, but denied the "horrible" accusations, claiming he "did not do anything to those little boys" in a video message shared by his lawyer to TMZ prior to his arrest.

“I’m going to confront these lies, they’re horrible,” Busfield said in the video. “They are all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys. And I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated. I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies.

“So hang in there, and hopefully I’m out real soon and back to work. I love everybody for supporting me.”

Busfield was declared missing, which led to the U.S. Marshals Service joining the search for him after the arrest warrant was issued. The actor claimed he traveled 2,000 miles to Albuquerque upon learning that he faced charges last Friday.

One of the victims claims the alleged incidents began when he and his brother were 7 years old. An investigation into Busfield began in November 2024, when a doctor at the University of New Mexico Hospital contacted police about suspected sexual abuse and grooming involving minors, the arrest warrant states.

The Albuquerque Police Department initially declined to press charges against the actor, however, the case was reopened in September 2025 after one of the victims told his counselor and later his pediatrician that Busfield "touched him on his bottom," according to the affidavit. Busfield was also accused of telling the children to call him "Uncle Tim" and tickling them, the arrest warrant states.

The director, who is married to actress Melissa Gilbert, reportedly told investigators that it was "highly likely" that he had "physical contact" with the twin child actors during the filming of The Cleaning Lady during a phone call in November.

“I don’t remember those boys,” Busfield said, according to the affidavit. “No, I don’t. I don’t actually, I don’t remember it, if it happened. I don’t remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn’t be uncommon for me.”

Busfield also told police that Elodie Yung, the lead actress on The Cleaning Lady, told him that the twins' mother was seeking "revenge" after the children weren't invited back for the show's final season. An investigation into the allegations is ongoing.

Busfield has a combined 700 credits as an actor producer and director for both film and television, having been best known for roles in Thirtysomething, Field of Dreams, The West Wing and Revenge of the Nerds.