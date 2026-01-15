Articles Of Impeachment Filed Against DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Representative Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) has introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing her handling of immigration enforcement under the Trump administration. During a press conference on Wednesday (January 13), Kelly accused Noem of obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and self-dealing.

The first article of impeachment alleges that Noem denied congressional oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities, including preventing Kelly and other lawmakers from entering a facility in Broadview, Illinois.

The second article accuses Noem of violating public trust by directing ICE agents to make arrests without warrants and use excessive force, including tear gas, against citizens. Kelly highlighted the case of Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Kelly claims that Good posed no threat, contradicting ICE's statement that she was a domestic terrorist.

The third article alleges self-dealing, with Noem accused of steering a federal contract to a firm founded by a friend. The firm, Strategy Group, received a multimillion-dollar contract for an ICE recruitment campaign without a competitive bidding process.

Despite the Republican majority in the House, Kelly has garnered support from 70 Democratic co-sponsors. However, the impeachment effort faces significant challenges. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security dismissed the effort as "silly," emphasizing the department's focus on public safety.