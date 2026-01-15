Céline Dion Honors Husband René Angélil On 10th Anniversary Of His Death

Céline Dion is marking 10 years without her husband René Angélil.

On Wednesday (January 14), the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 57, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, also signed by the couple's three sons René-Charles Angélil, 24, and 15-year-old twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Angélil's passing. Angélil died in 2016 at the age of 73 after a battle with throat cancer, per People.

"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade," Dion wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of the late talent manager on top of a piano. "Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch... We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more, every day and every year."