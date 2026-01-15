Céline Dion Honors Husband René Angélil On 10th Anniversary Of His Death
By Sarah Tate
January 15, 2026
Céline Dion is marking 10 years without her husband René Angélil.
On Wednesday (January 14), the "My Heart Will Go On" singer, 57, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, also signed by the couple's three sons René-Charles Angélil, 24, and 15-year-old twins Nelson Angélil and Eddy Angélil, commemorating the 10th anniversary of Angélil's passing. Angélil died in 2016 at the age of 73 after a battle with throat cancer, per People.
"Mon amour, ten years without you feels like just a day, and yet each day feels like a decade," Dion wrote in the caption, sharing a photo of the late talent manager on top of a piano. "Ten years without your caress, and yet every day I feel your touch... We miss you more than we can bear, but you taught us to be strong. We love you more, every day and every year."
Dion and Angélil first met when she was 12 years old and went on their first official date when she was 19; however, they didn't go public with their relationship until years later when they were engaged in 1993. The tied the knot at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal the following year.
Angélil passed away January 14, 2016, days before what would have been his 74th birthday. In January 2025, Dion honored the day with another post and throwback photo with her husband, writing, "Today is your birthday, but the date doesn't matter because there isn't a day that we aren't celebrating life with you."