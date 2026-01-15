Eagles GM Howie Roseman Addresses Possibility Of Trading A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed speculation that the team would consider trading wide receiver A.J. Brown while addressing reporters during his end of season press conference on Thursday (January 15).

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player. That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer," Roseman said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Brown, 28, was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on the night of the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected as an All-Pro during his first three seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl LIX last year.