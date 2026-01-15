Eagles GM Howie Roseman Addresses Possibility Of Trading A.J. Brown

By Jason Hall

January 15, 2026

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman addressed speculation that the team would consider trading wide receiver A.J. Brown while addressing reporters during his end of season press conference on Thursday (January 15).

“It’s hard to find great players in the NFL and A.J.’s a great player. That’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go out in free agency and the Draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer," Roseman said via NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Brown, 28, was acquired by the Eagles in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on the night of the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected as an All-Pro during his first three seasons with the franchise, which included winning Super Bowl LIX last year.

The former Ole Miss standout has, however, shared his frustration about his role and a lack of targets at times throughout his tenure, which has led to speculation about a potential departure and had multiple crucial dropped would-be first downs during Sunday's 23-19 (January 18) NFC Wild Card Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown recorded 78 receptions for 1,003 yards -- the lowest total of his Eagles tenure -- and seven touchdowns -- the same total in each of the last three seasons -- while being targeted 121 times, the third-lowest total in his four seasons in Philadelphia.

