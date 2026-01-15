Harry Styles Announces New Album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally'

Harry Styles is officially back!

On Thursday (January 15), the "As It Was" singer announced on Instagram that his fourth solo studio album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. will make its way to fans this spring, nearly four years since he released his last album Harry's House in 2022. The album, which marks Styles' comeback after a years-long hiatus, was produced by his longtime collaborator Kid Harpoon and features 12 tracks, per People.

Styles' post also featured the cover art for his new project, an atmospheric shot of the singer in front of a dark tree line at night as a glittering disco ball reflects light onto the smoky evening. He also reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, and to make sure fans knew exactly who was on the cover, he included an arrow pointing at the figure with the word "ME."