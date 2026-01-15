J. Cole Shares Powerful Visuals For New Song From 'The Fall-Off'

"To do on my last what I was unable to do on my first," he continued. "I had no way of knowing how much time, focus and energy it would eventually take to achieve this, but despite the countless challenges along the way, I knew in my heart I would one day get to the finsih line. I owed it first and foremost to myself. And secondly, I owed it to hip hop."



As soon as the beat drops, Cole delivers rhymes about seeing his life in reverse. He reflects on watching his loved ones say goodbye to him at his funeral as people catch the flowers they threw into his grave. He rehashes the lives his sons and grandkids lived from their adulthood to the beginning of their lives. He recounts his relationship with his wife from the time she was pregnant to the moment they met. From there, he recalls his fame and career all the way back to the beginning of his own life.



"I watch my father walk back in my life and it clears up a hurt I couldn't explain," Cole spits. "Momma gives me my name/Then hands me over to the doctor and I watch as my spirit reverts/Then, I'm no longer here on this Earth."



The song has yet to hit streaming services. J. Cole shared the preview just a few weeks before his seventh studio album is scheduled to arrive. The Fall-Off will drop on February 6.