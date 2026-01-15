John Mellencamp To Celebrate Decades Of Hits Ahead Of 'Dancing Words' Tour

With an incredible and long career under his belt, spanning fans across multiple generations, John Mellencamp is a music icon. And he is taking his music directly to fans as he heads out on his landmark "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits." But before he kicks off the trek later this year, Mellencamp is celebrating during his exclusive iHeartRadio ICONS event on January 22nd.

During iHeartRadio ICONS, Mellencamp will perform some of his biggest hits and fan favorites from throughout his decades-long music catalogue, as well as talk about his upcoming tour and more during an exclusive interview hosted by iHeartradio's Jim Kerr. Fans can tune in to iHeartRadio ICONS with John Mellencamp on Thursday, January 22nd at 7pm ET/4pm PT on iHeartRadio's Big Classic Hits station on the free iHeartRadio app, as well as across iHeartRadio Classic Hits and Adult Hits station nationwide at 7pm local time.

Mellencamp's "Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits" marks the first time the legend will be performing all his most beloved songs in a single night, some of which haven't been played live in many years. The journey kicks off on July 10th in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and make stops across the country including Kansas City, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Houston, Phoenix and more, before wrapping up in Mountain View, California on August 12th.