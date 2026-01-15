Lauryn Hill Honors John Forte In Touching Tribute: 'I Love You John'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 15, 2026
Lauryn Hill has broken her silence on the passing of John Forté.
The Fugees artist took to Instagram on Thursday, January 15, and shared a few throwback photos of her and John. The two met back in the early 1990s before she introduced him to Wyclef and Pras, which led to his appearance on the trio's debut album The Score.
"I loved him, my family loved him," Hill wrote. "I remember meeting his mom with her sweet voice for the first time and walking New York City streets with him in full youthful fascination mode."
"Forte was a gentlemen and a scholar with a strong pen, deep soul, and kind heart," she continued. "Part Brownsville, part prep-school, he had access to a way of expressing himself with a vocabulary and fluency that was very unique for the time. John was a gentle soul beneath all of his Brownsville chanting, I wish we’d had the opportunity to embrace that even more back then."
The 50-year-old musician passed away on Tuesday. Forté was found dead in his home on Martha's Vineyard. He was survived by his wife and two children. Soon after the news broke, Forté's good friend Wyclef also paid tribute to him with a touching post.
"I hadn’t seen John in years before the last Mised-Fugees Tour, but he stepped on stage like no time had passed at all," Hill added. "We were in contact only a few weeks ago. This loss is unexpected and surreal and my heart aches… for his family, for his wife, for his children, for his friends, and for all of us who were blessed to know him. I Love you John. Rest in peace gentle King."
As of this report, a cause of death has not been revealed. Rest in peace, John Forté