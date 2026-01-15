"Forte was a gentlemen and a scholar with a strong pen, deep soul, and kind heart," she continued. "Part Brownsville, part prep-school, he had access to a way of expressing himself with a vocabulary and fluency that was very unique for the time. John was a gentle soul beneath all of his Brownsville chanting, I wish we’d had the opportunity to embrace that even more back then."



The 50-year-old musician passed away on Tuesday. Forté was found dead in his home on Martha's Vineyard. He was survived by his wife and two children. Soon after the news broke, Forté's good friend Wyclef also paid tribute to him with a touching post.



"I hadn’t seen John in years before the last Mised-Fugees Tour, but he stepped on stage like no time had passed at all," Hill added. "We were in contact only a few weeks ago. This loss is unexpected and surreal and my heart aches… for his family, for his wife, for his children, for his friends, and for all of us who were blessed to know him. I Love you John. Rest in peace gentle King."



As of this report, a cause of death has not been revealed. Rest in peace, John Forté