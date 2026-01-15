Lil Wayne Calls For A Truce After Dissing Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams
By Tony M. Centeno
January 15, 2026
Lil Wayne has ended his beef with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after he targeted him in his tirade on social media.
Weezy was extremely upset last week after his Green Bay Packers lost against their rivals during a playoff game. He was so mad that he went off on the Bears and their QB in a post he shared to X. "We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz!" Wayne wrote at the time, "Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that." Now it seems like he had a change of heart.
We just loss a playoff game to a nigga w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz! Bare ass!!!— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 11, 2026
We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that.
Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life & u just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! 🙌🏾 I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear. 🧀— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 14, 2026
"Ay Caleb don’t mind me bruh I’m just a cheesehead 4life," Weezy said. "U just a killa & ya kilt us bad each time & 4 dat u get da praise gesture from me! 🙌🏾 I luh da game & it’d b impossible 2make dat statement without acknowledging & admiring yo game king! U a beast but ya still a bear. 🧀"
Caleb Williams saw Wayne's previous tweet and simply responded with some emojis and #DABEARS. The 24-year-old NFL star even used Tunechi's hit "Mr. Carter" in the highlight reel he posted the day after their first interaction. Once Weezy shared his apology, Williams replied again and put their differences aside.
"Weez it’s all love. #BearDown tho," Williams wrote back.
Weez it’s all love. #BearDown tho https://t.co/5fpdIfL8Ub— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) January 14, 2026
Looks like it's all good between Wayne and Caleb now. Let's hope it's all love if they ever meet in the future.