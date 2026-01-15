Lil Wayne Calls For A Truce After Dissing Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams

Lil Wayne has ended his beef with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams after he targeted him in his tirade on social media.



Weezy was extremely upset last week after his Green Bay Packers lost against their rivals during a playoff game. He was so mad that he went off on the Bears and their QB in a post he shared to X. "We just loss a playoff game to a n***a w purple nails we fkn suk bear azz!" Wayne wrote at the time, "Bare ass!!! We don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. Straight like that." Now it seems like he had a change of heart.