Madison Beer Explains Why New Album ‘Locket’ Is Both 'Dreamy' & 'Bold'

locket, which is available now for pre-order, is Beer's third studio album and a follow-up to 2023's Silence Between Songs. Featuring 11 tracks, fans got their first taste of her new era with singles like "make you mine," "yes baby" and "bittersweet." She previously explained why her new album will feel like closing the latest chapter of her life.

"After writing the album it feels like each song lives within this metaphorical locket for for safe keeping," she said in a statement. "Each album feels like an era and once the albums are out in the world the chapter for me, usually what I wrote about, is closed."

Beer is also hitting the road in support of her new album with the locket tour, kicking off May 11 with a European leg before she travels back to North America for a new stretch of shows starting June 8. She will make stops across the country in cities like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and more before wrapping up in New York City on July 13. Special guest Lulu Simon will join her on all dates, while Isabel LaRosa will feature on the European and UK leg and thuy on the North American dates.

Fans can sign up for access to the Seated registration presale starting 10 a.m. local time January 16, with a Citi presale launching the same time and running through 10 p.m. local time January 20 via the Citi Entertainment program. General on-sale begins 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, January 21, at madisonbeer.com/live.

Fans in Europe and the UK can participate in the Madison Beer Pre-Order presale on Monday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time by pre-ordering locket via her store until Sunday, January 18 at 3 p.m. GMT, and codes will be distributed via e-mail. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale, which begins on Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time at madisonbeer.com/live. Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in the Netherlands, France and Belgium with the Mastercard pre-sale beginning Monday, January 19 at 10 a.m. local time and end on Wednesday, January 21 at 9 a.m. local time. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets are available in the UK and aforementioned countries from Wednesday, January 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

Keep reading to see the dates for Beer's locket tour:

May 11 - Kraków, PL @ TAURON Arena Krakó +*

May 13 - Vienna, AT @ Marx Halle+*

May 14 - Munich, DE @ Zenith+*

May 15 - Düsseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle+*

May 17 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle Hamburg+*

May 19 - Berlin, DE @ Max-Schmeling-Halle+*

May 21 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome+*

May 22 - Pars, FR @ Adidas Arena+*

May 24 - Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre+*

May 26 - Barcelona, ES @ Sant Jordi Club+*

May 28 - Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena+*

May 30 - London, UK @ The O2+*

May 31 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live +*

June 8 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center^*

June 9 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^*

June 13 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas ^*

June 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^*

June 16 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre^*

June 20 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre^*

June 21 - San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^*

June 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^*

June 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum^*

June 29 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^*

July 1 - Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy ^*

July 2 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live^*

July 5 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater^*

July 6 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem^*

July 7 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark ^*

July 9 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre^*

July 10 - Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Museum^*

July 12 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^*

July 13 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^*

+With Isabel LaRosa

^With thuy

*With Lulu Simon