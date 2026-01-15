Man Runs Into Busy Street To Rescue Toddlers From Oncoming Traffic

A quick-thinking driver in Florida, John Brittingham, heroically saved two toddlers who had wandered into the middle of a busy street on Sunday (January 12). While driving southbound on Route A1A in Brevard County, Brittingham noticed the young girls standing in the road and immediately stopped his vehicle to help.

Captured on video by Drone Geox LLC, Brittingham can be seen running toward the children, signaling oncoming traffic to stop with one arm before picking up the toddlers and carrying them to safety on the sidewalk. "I was terrified. If anything would've happened to them, my whole life would have been ruined," Brittingham told ABC News.

After ensuring the children were safe, Brittingham searched for their family and discovered they had wandered from a nearby rental home with an open backyard gate. The family, unaware the toddlers had gone missing, expressed their gratitude to Brittingham when he reunited them with the children. "There was an elderly couple and a young girl, and they immediately went into like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so sorry,’" Brittingham told WESH.

Brittingham, a father of five and grandfather, emphasized the importance of watching children closely. Despite the dramatic rescue, no authorities were contacted about the incident, and no one was injured. The Cocoa Beach Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff's Office confirmed they had not received any reports related to the event, as reported by WESH.