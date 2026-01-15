Max B Shows Love To Ja Rule After Clearing Up Alleged Concert Incident

By Tony M. Centeno

January 15, 2026

Max B & Ja Rule
Photo: Getty Images

Max B emphasized that he had nothing to do with an incident involving Ja Rule at a concert in New York last month.

The Wave God and French Montana stopped by The Breakfast Club on Tuesday, January 13, to talk about their new project Coke Wave 3.5: Narcos, life after prison, and other interesting topics. During their conversation, DJ Envy brought up the rumor that alleged Max B and his crew were the ones who jumped Ja Rule backstage during Brandy and Monica's tour stop in Brooklyn. Max B immediately denied his involvement and showed love to the Long Island native.

"I was like 'I love Ja Rule.' What the hell y'all talking about?" Max said. "My parole officer called me. She said, ‘Where was you last night?’ I’m like, ‘I was at the concert.’ She was like, ‘Did y’all beat up Ja Rule?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I love Ja Rule. No way.”

Last November, Brandy and Monica made a stop at the Barclays Center for "The Boy Is Mine Tour." Monica had invited Ja Rule to perform as one of her surprise guests. While he was going up to the stage, someone ran up on the rapper and got into a tussle with him. The moment was captured on video and posted to social media. Hours after the show, blogger Tasha K amplified that Ja got jumped while others alleged Max B was behind it. When he addressed the rumors, Ja started off by exonerating Max.

"Leave Max B the f**k out of this,” Ja said. “That man just came home... Y’all tryna get him locked up.”

Watch the entire interview with Max B and French Montana below.

Max BJa Rule
