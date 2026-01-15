NE-YO Opens Up About His One Relationship With Three Women
By Tony M. Centeno
January 15, 2026
NE-YO has been romantically involved with three women for quite some time, and now he's opening up about how his relationship operates.
The R&B singer sat down with Sherri Shepard on her talk show on Wednesday, January 14. During their conversation, Sherri straight-up asked NE-YO how he managed to recruit his three girlfriends following his "ugly" divorce from his ex-wife. He told Sherri that he decided never to lie to the women in his life ever again, and was honest when he pursued his new love interests. After he told his first girl about the other two, he gave her a chance to decide and all three agreed to stick by him.
"So the main understanding is I'm not three relationships. I'm in one relationship with three people," NE-YO explained. "We figure out ways to make everything work. Of course, everyone gets their individual time, but group time is just as important as individual time."
The "So Sick" singer continued to break down how holidays like Valentine's Day work out. He acknowledged that there are three different women with three different personalities so he can't just do any type of blanket gift or celebration. He also said that he and his girlfriends have to decide what they do and where they go together. While he can be with all three of them, NE-YO clarified that they can't date other men. Sherri mentioned that being with three women seems like a lot of work, but NE-YO said none of that fazes him.
"I've never been afraid of hard work," he said with a smile.
NE-YO's ex-wife, Crystal Renay, first filed for divorce for a second time in 2022 after she made a slew of allegations against the singer. She claimed he recently fathered a child with another woman just months after they had a second wedding in Las Vegas. Renay tried to end their marriage in 2020 but later withdrew her filing.