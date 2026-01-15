NE-YO Opens Up About His One Relationship With Three Women

"So the main understanding is I'm not three relationships. I'm in one relationship with three people," NE-YO explained. "We figure out ways to make everything work. Of course, everyone gets their individual time, but group time is just as important as individual time."



The "So Sick" singer continued to break down how holidays like Valentine's Day work out. He acknowledged that there are three different women with three different personalities so he can't just do any type of blanket gift or celebration. He also said that he and his girlfriends have to decide what they do and where they go together. While he can be with all three of them, NE-YO clarified that they can't date other men. Sherri mentioned that being with three women seems like a lot of work, but NE-YO said none of that fazes him.



"I've never been afraid of hard work," he said with a smile.



NE-YO's ex-wife, Crystal Renay, first filed for divorce for a second time in 2022 after she made a slew of allegations against the singer. She claimed he recently fathered a child with another woman just months after they had a second wedding in Las Vegas. Renay tried to end their marriage in 2020 but later withdrew her filing.

