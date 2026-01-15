Nikki Glaser Reveals How Much She Made Babysitting Hollywood Couple’s Kids

After Judd Apatow revealed that Nikki Glaser used to babysat his kids, the comedian is sharing how much money he and wife Leslie Mann paid for the service.

While presenting an award at the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday (January 11), the This Is 40 director gave a shoutout to the show's host Glaser for being the babysitter for his and Mann's two daughters Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow before her own career took off.

Days later, the 41-year-old comedian revealed whether or not the Hollywood couple were generous with their payouts, per E! News.

"Oh, they paid well," she said during a recent podcast appearance. "This was 2007. I think it was $35/$40 an hour, which is more than I'd ever been paid to babysit. And his kids were so sweet, they were so funny."

The host of The Nikki Glaser Podcast also noted that she was "really tickled" by Apatow's comments because "it's such a special moment for me" and revealed that she even scored an audition with the director for his movie Funny People after explaining her comedy aspirations.

"So, I heard that he was casting actual comedians for these roles. And the character that Aubrey Plaza played, it was a 25-year-old struggling comedian in L.A. who loves Wilco and I was like, 'That's who I am,'" she said, admitting it "would be so dumb if I didn't" go for it. "And my friend was like, 'You didn't move to L.A. to be the greatest babysitter.' I just said OK, I'll do it. And he gave me an audition, and it was really nice."