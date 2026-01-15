Over 80,000 Electric Vehicles Recalled Because They Don't Make Enough Noise

General Motors (GM) is recalling more than 80,000 Chevrolet Equinox EVs from the 2025 and 2026 model years due to a defect in their pedestrian alert sound systems. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), these vehicles do not meet federal safety standards, as they fail to produce the required minimum sound levels at low speeds, which are crucial for alerting pedestrians to the vehicle's presence.

The issue arises from incorrect software calibration in the pedestrian alert sound system, which affects the vehicle's ability to emit the necessary sound when moving from stationary to 6.2 mph. This poses a risk to pedestrian safety, as individuals may not be able to discern whether the vehicle is accelerating or decelerating.

GM discovered the problem following internal tests conducted in September 2025, which revealed that the vehicles did not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 141. The recall was officially issued on December 11, 2025. Fortunately, there have been no reported accidents or incidents related to this issue.

To address the problem, GM will update the body control module software at no cost to vehicle owners. This can be done either at a dealership or through an over-the-air update. Owners will receive notification letters starting February 2, 2026.

The recall affects approximately 81,177 vehicles, and owners can check if their vehicle is included by visiting nhtsa.gov/recalls.