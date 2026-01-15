Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $157 Million Jackpot?

Saturday's (January 17) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $179 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $157 million drawing Wednesday (January 14) night.

Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 6-24-39-43-51

POWERBALL: 2

POWER PLAY: 2x

One player won the $1.82 billion Powerball drawing on December 24, 2024. A ticker purchased in Arkansas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for December 27, 2024.

The December 24, 2024, Powerball jackpot will be the second-largest drawing in the game's history and second-largest drawing in U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are reported to be 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Two players won the $1.79 billion Powerball drawing on September 6, 2025. Tickets purchased in Missouri and Texas matched all five white numbers and the red Powerball, resetting the next drawing to $20 million ($10.2 million cash value) for September 8.

One player in California matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, 2022, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion six times. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion seven times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8, 2023.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.