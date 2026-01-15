President Trump Unveils Framework For New Cost-Cutting Healthcare Plan

By iHeartRadio

January 15, 2026

President Trump Spends Weekend At Mar-a-Lago In Palm Beach, Florida
Photo: Samuel Corum / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump announced "The Great Healthcare Plan" on Thursday (January 15), aiming to lower health care costs in the United States. The plan focuses on reducing prescription drug prices, decreasing insurance premiums, and increasing price transparency. The administration is positioning the plan as a framework to guide Congress in crafting legislation to address health care cost challenges.

According to the White House, the plan seeks to redirect government subsidies from insurers directly to consumers, holding big insurance companies accountable by requiring them to disclose spending and denial rates.

The plan also builds on measures from Trump's first term, including price transparency initiatives. While some components, like clamping down on pharmacy benefit managers, may have bipartisan support, others are expected to face opposition, particularly from Democrats who are concerned about the plan's impact on the Affordable Care Act subsidies. The administration is not seeking to enact the plan through reconciliation, which would allow a simple majority vote in the Senate.

