Recalled Diet Supplement Powder Linked To 45 Cases Of Salmonella Poisoning

At least 45 people across more than 20 states have fallen ill due to salmonella infections linked to the Super Greens brand of diet supplement powder. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating the outbreak, which has led Superfoods Inc. to issue a voluntary recall of its Live it Up-brand Super Greens powder. The recall, announced on Wednesday (January 14), includes the original and wild berry flavors with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028.

The outbreak has resulted in 12 hospitalizations, though no deaths have been reported. Symptoms of salmonella infection, which can occur 12 to 72 hours after consumption, include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms typically last four to seven days. According to the FDA, the affected products are primarily sold online through platforms such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart.

The CDC advises consumers to discard or return the recalled products. Businesses are also urged not to sell or serve these items. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional products may be identified as contaminated. The FDA is conducting a traceback investigation to determine the source of contamination, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

For those experiencing symptoms, it is recommended to contact a healthcare provider. The FDA and CDC continue to collaborate with state and local partners to manage the outbreak and protect public health. Anyone with questions about the outbreak can contact their state's health department or refer to the CDC's food safety alert.