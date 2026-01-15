Rich The Kid Says He Gave Ye His 'Last Hit'

"Follow me, I got us..I helped your favorites get on & now when the game dry I still got extra sauce just watch this," he added.



In 2024, Rich The Kid explained how the song ended up on Vultures. During a conversation with Complex, he recalled how Ty Dolla $ign told him that Ye wanted him on the album and asked him to pick the better song out of the two they recorded together while in Dubai.



"I felt like 'Carnival' just had that energy to it," he said at the time. "It was just something you never heard. It's just a new sound, like an elevated type of sound. That's why I went with that one over the other one."



Rich The Kid and Ye had a great run together following the success of "Carnival." They reunited for Rich's "Plain Jane" and "Gimme a Second 2" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Peso Pluma. Both songs appeared on his 2024 album Life's A Gamble, which also features Quavo and Chief Keef. Ye himself has had five top-charting singles throughout his career, including "Gold Digger" and "E.T." with Katy Perry.

