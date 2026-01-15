Rory McIlroy Gives Honest Take On LIV Golf After Brooks Koepka's Exit

Grand Slam champion Rory McIlroy gave a brutally honest take on LIV Golf after five-time major champion Brooks Koepka left the Saudi Arabian-financed league to return to the PGA Tour.

"It's not as if they made any huge signings this year, is it?" McIlroy told the Telegraph ahead of the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour on Thursday (January 15). "They haven't signed anyone who moves the needle, and I don't think they will. I mean, they could re-sign Bryson [DeChambeau] for hundreds of millions of dollars, but even if they do, it doesn't change their product, does it? They'll just be paying for the exact same thing."

Koepka announced he's officially returning to the PGA Tour on Monday (January 12), weeks after announcing he was leaving LIV Golf. The five-time major champion will make a $5 million donation to charity at the PGA Tour's request, as well as forfeit player equity shares during the next five years as part of his reinstatement. McIlroy, who denied reports that he was offered $850 million and an equity stake to join LIV in 2024, has consistently been the rallying presence for the traditional PGA Tour.

"This is great as it gets Brooks back to where he belongs," McIlroy said via the Telegraph. "He is one of the best players in the world and anything that makes the traditional tours stronger is a good thing in my book."

Koepka was the first LIV golfer to win five individual competitions, with his most recent victory coming in August 2024, but struggled in 2025, finishing 31st among 54 golfers in the individual points standings. The Florida native was already eligible to appear only in PGA major events as a former champion during his LIV tenure, but missed the cut in three of four majors in 2025, having finished 12th in the U.S. Open at Oakmont.

McIlroy, who currently ranks as the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, completed the career Grand Slam by winning the Masters Tournament, as well as the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, The Players Championship and the Irish Open in 2025.