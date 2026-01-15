School Bus Crashes Head-On With Car Leaving At Least 1 Dead, 11 Injured

A tragic accident occurred Thursday morning (January 15) in suburban Manhattan, Illinois, involving a school bus and a passenger car. The crash resulted in the death of the car's driver and left 11 others, including 10 students and the bus driver, injured. The incident took place at approximately 8:17 a.m. near the intersection of Manhattan Monee and Kankakee Roads, according to the Manhattan Fire Protection District.

The school bus, which belonged to Manhattan School District 114, sustained front-end damage in the head-on collision with a sedan. The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the students and the bus driver were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Fortunately, the children did not suffer major injuries, and district officials are working to reunite them with their families.

The crash has prompted road closures on Manhattan Monee Road between Schoolhouse and Cedar, as authorities investigate the scene. The Illinois State Police are involved in the investigation.