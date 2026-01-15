Suspected Cause Of Nationwide Verizon Outage Revealed

A suspected server failure in New Jersey is being linked to the nationwide Verizon Wireless outage that lasted more than 12 hours on Wednesday (January 14).

Multiple law enforcement agencies looked into whether the issue was caused by a cyberattack, which has since been ruled out, as it is now believed that an internal network issue tied to New Jersey servers was at fault, ABC News reports. Verizon Wireless, the United States' largest wireless carrier, announced that its nationwide outage was finally restored more than 12 hours later Wednesday night.

"The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption," the company wrote on its @VerizonNews X account at 10:20 p.m. ET.