Suspected Cause Of Nationwide Verizon Outage Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 15, 2026
A suspected server failure in New Jersey is being linked to the nationwide Verizon Wireless outage that lasted more than 12 hours on Wednesday (January 14).
Multiple law enforcement agencies looked into whether the issue was caused by a cyberattack, which has since been ruled out, as it is now believed that an internal network issue tied to New Jersey servers was at fault, ABC News reports. Verizon Wireless, the United States' largest wireless carrier, announced that its nationwide outage was finally restored more than 12 hours later Wednesday night.
"The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption," the company wrote on its @VerizonNews X account at 10:20 p.m. ET.
More than 175,000 outages were reported at its peak, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks widespread internet and phone service outages. Verizon users began experiencing spotty coverage as early as 9:00 a.m. ET and the issue gained widespread attention on social media around noon.
Phones were left stuck in SOS mode for hours as they failed to connect and showed no service bars. Emergency alerts were issued in New York City and Washington, D.C., as Verizon customers were having issues calling 911.
Verizon issued an apology to its users on X one hour before the issue was resolved.
"Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry, Verizon wrote. "They expect more from us. We are working non-stop and making progress. Our teams will continue to work through the night until service is restored for all impacted customers. We will make this right - for any customer affected, we will provide account credits and share updates soon."