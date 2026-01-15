Time Capsule Found In Ruins Of Church Destroyed By Arson Attack

After a deliberate arson attack on St Mungo’s Church in Cumbernauld, Scotland, on August 2, a historic time capsule was discovered beneath the ruins. The fire, which destroyed the iconic church, revealed a metal canister hidden in the building's foundation since 1964. Officials are still investigating the arson, described as a "deliberate act of fire-raising," but no arrests have been made yet.

The time capsule, found by a demolition crew after a tip-off, contained copies of the Cumbernauld News from 1964, church membership lists, coins, and papers from the Linlithgow and Falkirk Presbytery. The capsule also included a congregation roll, which sparked interest among church members searching for connections to their past.

The church, designed by Scottish architect Alan Reiach, was a significant landmark with its pyramid-shaped roof. The fire's aftermath left the congregation mourning the loss but also hopeful for the future. Morag Rusk, session clerk of Cumbernauld Trinity Church, shared with BBC News that the time capsule's discovery has generated widespread interest, leading to a livestream event for those unable to visit in person.

The Church of Scotland is now in discussions with local authorities about potentially rebuilding on the site. As reported by the Church of Scotland, the congregation remains positive about the future, with talks of constructing a modern church building underway. Despite the tragedy, the time capsule has offered a poignant connection to the church's past, uniting the community as they look ahead.