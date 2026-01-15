Time Capsule Found In Ruins Of Church Destroyed By Arson Attack

By iHeartRadio

January 15, 2026

Fire Damage Debris
Photo: Baloncici / iStock / Getty Images

After a deliberate arson attack on St Mungo’s Church in Cumbernauld, Scotland, on August 2, a historic time capsule was discovered beneath the ruins. The fire, which destroyed the iconic church, revealed a metal canister hidden in the building's foundation since 1964. Officials are still investigating the arson, described as a "deliberate act of fire-raising," but no arrests have been made yet.

The time capsule, found by a demolition crew after a tip-off, contained copies of the Cumbernauld News from 1964, church membership lists, coins, and papers from the Linlithgow and Falkirk Presbytery. The capsule also included a congregation roll, which sparked interest among church members searching for connections to their past.

The church, designed by Scottish architect Alan Reiach, was a significant landmark with its pyramid-shaped roof. The fire's aftermath left the congregation mourning the loss but also hopeful for the future. Morag Rusk, session clerk of Cumbernauld Trinity Church, shared with BBC News that the time capsule's discovery has generated widespread interest, leading to a livestream event for those unable to visit in person.

The Church of Scotland is now in discussions with local authorities about potentially rebuilding on the site. As reported by the Church of Scotland, the congregation remains positive about the future, with talks of constructing a modern church building underway. Despite the tragedy, the time capsule has offered a poignant connection to the church's past, uniting the community as they look ahead.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.