Tom Brady Addresses 'Personal Life' Amid Dating Rumors With Influencer

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady claimed that he doesn't "have much time for a personal life" amid recent speculation that he was dating influencer Alix Earle.

"You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids," Brady told PEOPLE at the Fanatics Studios launch party in Los Angeles on Tuesday (January 13).

"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things," he added.

Brady, 48, and Earle, 25, were seen taking, dancing and flirting on the dance floor in footage from a New Year's Eve party in St. Barthélemy shared by TMZ, with sources giving conflicting reports on their interaction. Earle was seen whispering into Brady's ear while caressing his back in the first clip and giving Brady an over-the-shoulder glance in a second clip shared by the website.

TMZ later reported there was no hookup and the interaction was the first time they'd ever met, though a source told Page Six that the two "were at a yacht party and met, and broke off from the larger group, talking for a lot of the night.” Earle recently split from Houston Texans wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berriors after two years of dating. Brady was previously linked to supermodel Irina Shayk multiple times following his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

Earle gained popularity by posting 'Get Ready With Me' videos on her TikTok account, detailing her personal life and is the host of the popular podcast Hot Mess with Alix Earle. The University of Miami alum was named to the inaugural TIME100 Creators list, which recognized the most influential digital creators from around the world and the Forbes '30 Under 30' list, in 2023.

Brady is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins and Super Bowl victories. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently the lead NFL analyst for FOX Sports' NFL in-game coverage and the part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, the English soccer club Birmingham City FC and cricket's Birmingham Phoenix, as well as having investments in Major League Pickleball and E1 Series racing.