Troops From Europe Deployed To Greenland Amid US Takeover Talks

Troops from several European countries, including France, Germany, Sweden, and Norway, have deployed to Greenland for a rapid two-day mission aimed at bolstering the territory’s defenses. This move comes as President Donald Trump has expressed interest in a potential US takeover of Greenland, raising tensions within NATO. The deployment is part of a joint exercise with Denmark, which is responsible for Greenland's defense.

The European countries' involvement is intended to demonstrate their ability to quickly deploy military assets and show solidarity with Denmark. France's President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that French military personnel are already on the ground, with additional forces to follow. Germany has sent a reconnaissance team, while Sweden, Norway, and the Netherlands have also contributed troops to the exercise, named Operation Arctic Endurance.

The deployment comes amid heightened tensions following President Trump's statements about potentially annexing Greenland. The Guardian reports that Denmark has increased its military presence in Greenland and has emphasized that the defense of Greenland is a "common concern" for NATO. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that there is a "fundamental disagreement" with the US over Greenland, but dialogue continues.

Despite the symbolic nature of the European troop movements, the action underscores the seriousness of the situation. The European deployments are meant to reassure the US that NATO allies are committed to Arctic security amid rising Russian and Chinese interests. Discussions within NATO about creating an air-policing mission for the Arctic are ongoing, reflecting the strategic importance of the region.