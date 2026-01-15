Trump To Meet With Nobel Peace Prize Winner Machado

President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado at the White House Thursday (January 15) afternoon, the New York Post reports.

Trump and Machado will reportedly have a closed doors lunch meeting in the private dining room at 12:30 p.m. ET. Machado had previously told FOX News' Sean Hannity that she would "personally" give her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump after he launched a raid to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

“Let me be very clear, as soon as I learned that we had been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, I dedicated to Trump because I knew at that point, he deserved it. And lot of people, most people said it was impossible to achieve what he has just done on Saturday, January 3rd. And so, I believe he deserved it," said Maduro, who had been living in hiding under Maduro's regime since 2004. “January 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny,” she claimed. “It’s a milestone, and it’s not only huge for the Venezuelan people and our future, I think it’s a huge step for humanity, for freedom, and human dignity.”

Trump told Hannity last week that it would be a "great honor" to receive the Nobel Peace Prize from Machado during their meeting. The president is also scheduled to host the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers at the White House at around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.