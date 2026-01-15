Upgrade Your Bedtime: Podcasts To Help You Sleep Better
By iHeartRadio
January 16, 2026
If better sleep is on your wish list, the right podcast might be the most relaxing habit you haven't tried yet.
From soothing voices and calming stories to gentle meditations and soundscapes designed to quiet a busy mind, sleep-focused podcasts can help you unwind, let go of the day, and drift off more easily. Whether you struggle to fall asleep, stay asleep, or just want a more peaceful nighttime routine, these podcasts are the perfect companions for turning rest into a ritual.
Upgrade your bedtime routine and check out these podcasts on iHeartRadio for a more restful 2026.
"Inner Cosmos"
Neuroscientist and author David Eagleman discusses how our brain interprets the world and what that means for us. Through storytelling, research, interviews, and experiments, David Eagleman tackles wild questions that illuminate new facets of our lives and our realities.
"Unwind with Demi-Leigh Tebow"
Do you need a detox of the mind and soul? Let go of the day’s troubles and embrace Christ’s peace by listening to "Unwind with Demi Tebow." "Unwind" is your nightly destination for building mindful nightly habits. Within God’s word are all the tools you need to find healing for the heart, relief for the mind, and rest for the soul. Partnered with licensed Christian therapists, "Unwind" offers an effective way to work on your mental health, grow closer to God, and find peace right before bed. God’s word promises us that when we make efforts to renew our minds, transformation will follow. True, abiding, and life-giving transformation.
"Sleep Tight Stories - Bedtime Stories For Kids"
"Sleep Tight Stories" brings joy and comfort to millions of families worldwide with new calming bedtime stories every single week. Each episode is relevant to children’s lived experiences, and sparks wonder (without overstimulation) so listeners can easily drift off to sleep. Make bedtime the sweetest part of everyone’s day with "Sleep Tight Stories." When your kids Sleep Tight, you will too.
"Sleep Psalms"
In a world that often feels chaotic, finding solace and rest can be a challenge. Pray.com’s "Sleep Psalms with Bishop T.D. Jakes" offers a serene haven, allowing listeners to unwind and rejuvenate their spirits every evening. Dive deep into the timeless wisdom of the Psalms with the esteemed Bishop T.D. Jakes as your guide, illuminating the profound insights and powerful prayers of the most adored book in the Bible. As night falls, allow the poetic verses and resonant prayers inspired by this sacred scripture to envelope you. Each episode is crafted meticulously to not only enlighten the mind but to also soothe the soul, setting the stage for a tranquil slumber. With Bishop T.D. Jakes' gentle voice and profound understanding, listeners are transported to a sanctified space where worries dissipate, and the heart finds solace in the word of the Lord. It’s not merely a podcast, but an invitation to a nightly spiritual retreat. Engage in this divine ritual, immersing yourself in the calming, healing embrace of the Psalms. As you close your eyes and let go of worldly concerns, feel anchored in faith and surrounded by celestial tranquility. Let the Psalms be your lullaby and your beacon, guiding your dreams and strengthening your faith as dawn approaches.
"Chasing Sleep"
During the second season of “Chasing Sleep," new hosts Katie Lowes and Adam Shapiro explore the fascinating relationship with sleep and the far-reaching effects of sleep on our quality of life. Through engaging conversations with sleep experts and everyday people, they’ll uncover the intriguing connections between sleep and intimacy, parenting, creativity, work, and even our dreams. The podcast aims to help listeners understand the importance of getting quality sleep and how to get more of it.
"Sleep With Me"
Insomnia? Mind racing at night? Worries keeping you up? Tune in for a bedtime story that lets you forget your problems and progressively gets more boring until you fall to sleep. So get in bed, press play, close your eyes, and drift off into dreamland.
"Get Sleepy"
Come relax with the #1 Sleep Podcast. Our unique stories help calm the mind and relax the body. Press play, it's time to Get Sleepy... Become a premium member for access to bonus episodes and ad free listening.
"Nothing Much Happens"
Can’t sleep? You’re not alone—and there’s help. "Nothing Much Happens" is a bedtime story podcast beloved by millions. Yoga and meditation teacher Kathryn Nicolai tells soothing, cozy stories where — just as the title says — nothing much happens. That's the magic. Instead of spiraling thoughts or anxious scrolling, you’ll be gently guided to a calm, comfortable place. Each episode is read twice, with a slower second telling to ease you into rest.