6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Oregon on Thursday (January 15), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 7:25 p.m. local time and centered at 295 kilometers (about 183 miles) west of Bandon at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles). The USGS said it received 137 reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday (January 16).

There is currently no tsunami threat in effect. The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was the largest recorded in Bandon, Oregon, among 26 the last year and is the first in the past seven days; the second in the past 30 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.