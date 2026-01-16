6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In US
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2026
A 6.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in the Oregon on Thursday (January 15), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was recorded at 7:25 p.m. local time and centered at 295 kilometers (about 183 miles) west of Bandon at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.2 miles). The USGS said it received 137 reports of people having felt the earthquake at the time of publication on Friday (January 16).
There is currently no tsunami threat in effect. The 6.0-magnitude earthquake was the largest recorded in Bandon, Oregon, among 26 the last year and is the first in the past seven days; the second in the past 30 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.0 - 295 km W of Bandon, Oregon https://t.co/OYNklWdrhh— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 16, 2026
The state of Oregon is reported to have had one earthquake measuring 1.5-magnitude or greater in the past 24 hours; nine in the past seven days; 38 in the last 30 days; and 574 in past 365 days, according to EarthquakeTrack.com. Earthquakes measured between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude can be felt by a large population, however, rarely results in much damage, according to Michigan Tech via the Sacramento Bee.
An estimated 500,000 detectable earthquakes are reported worldwide annually, however, around 100,000 are felt and only 100 typically result in serious damage. Officials strongly advise that anyone caught in an earthquake should drop, cover and hold on, according to the Sacramento Bee.