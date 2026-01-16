Accuser In Alexander Brothers Rape Case Dies One Week Before Trial Begins

Kate Whiteman, the first woman to accuse Oren and Alon Alexander of rape, has died in Australia, according to a report by The New York Times. Whiteman, 45, was found dead late last year, just one week before the federal trial against the Alexander brothers is set to begin. The New South Wales coroner's office stated that her death was not suspicious, although the cause of death remains under investigation.

Whiteman's allegations in 2024 against the Alexander brothers, who are prominent real estate brokers, sparked a series of similar accusations. The brothers, along with their older sibling Tal, face multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking and rape. They are accused of conspiring for over a decade to drug and sexually assault women in locations such as Miami, New York, and the Hamptons. The brothers have denied all allegations.

The trial is set to begin with jury selection on January 20, with proceedings scheduled to start on January 26. The case has garnered significant attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused

The brothers are currently held without bail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.