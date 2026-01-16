Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin's Defense Wants To Disqualify The Prosecutors

Defense attorneys for Tyler Robinson, the Utah electrician accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, are attempting to disqualify the Utah County Attorney’s Office from the case. They argue that a conflict of interest exists because an adult child of a deputy county attorney was present at the event where Kirk was shot. The incident occurred on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Robinson, 22, faces charges of aggravated murder, and prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted. The defense claims that the presence of the attorney's child, who texted their father about the shooting, creates a conflict that could affect prosecutorial decisions. They suggest that the prosecution's quick decision to pursue the death penalty demonstrates emotional bias.

However, the prosecution, led by Utah County Attorney Jeffrey Gray, argues there is no significant risk of bias. Gray stated that the child is neither a material witness nor a victim, and their knowledge of the shooting is mostly hearsay. Prosecutors have requested that District Judge Tony Graf deny the disqualification motion.

The defense has also sought to limit media coverage in the high-profile case, with Judge Graf restricting the publication of photos and videos showing Robinson in restraints. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18, where prosecutors will present their case against Robinson, who has not yet entered a plea.