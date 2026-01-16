ASAP Rocky Allegedly Fires Shots On His Long-Awaited Album 'Don't Be Dumb'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2026
A$AP Rocky's long-awaited album is finally here, and his controversial lyrics already have the Internet talking.
On Friday, January 16, the Harlem native delivered his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb via AWGE / ASAP Worldwide and RCA Records. Rocky's latest body of work includes 17 tracks featuring Doechii, Westside Gunn, Tyler, The Creator, Sauce Walka, Brent Faiyaz, will.i.am and more. Lead singles "Punk Rocky" and "Helicopter" appear on the album, but it's songs like "Stole Ya Flow" and "No Trespassing" that have fans convinced that he dissed rappers like Drake and Travis Scott.
"I might move to Texas, roll 'round with protection/Pull up to your section, hit 'em with that fire," Rocky raps.
Fans were quick to assume the aforementioned bars were shots aimed at Drizzy and La Flame since both of them have roots in the Lone Star state. Scott is a Houston native and Drake recently purchased a $15 million ranch in Dos Brisas. Meanwhile, in "Stole Ya Flow," Rocky kicks off the chorus by rapping, "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b***h."
"N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame," he continues. "Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game"
Despite fans' theories that the line could be a jab at Drake and his former love for Rihanna, Rocky recently told Popcast that Drizzy wasn't the intended target.
"Nah, it's just for whoever feel like it's about them," Rocky said before explaining how his relationship with Drake went sour. "I don't know, I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for me.. started sending shots. That’s what led to any of our misunderstandings."
Listen to A$AP Rocky's new album Don't Be Dumb on iHeartRadio now.
ASAP Rocky clarifies that the song "STOLE YA FLOW" from his new album is NOT a direct diss towards Drake, and explains how their relationship deteriorated 🎙️— Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) January 15, 2026
[Q] Where did things go wrong in that relationship [with Drake]
