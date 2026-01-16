Fans were quick to assume the aforementioned bars were shots aimed at Drizzy and La Flame since both of them have roots in the Lone Star state. Scott is a Houston native and Drake recently purchased a $15 million ranch in Dos Brisas. Meanwhile, in "Stole Ya Flow," Rocky kicks off the chorus by rapping, "First you stole my flow, so I stole yo' b***h."



"N****s getting BBLs, lucky we don't body shame," he continues. "Throwing dirt on Rocky name, turn around and copy game"



Despite fans' theories that the line could be a jab at Drake and his former love for Rihanna, Rocky recently told Popcast that Drizzy wasn't the intended target.



"Nah, it's just for whoever feel like it's about them," Rocky said before explaining how his relationship with Drake went sour. "I don't know, I just started seeing people who started out as friends and just became foes, seemed like they was unhappy for me.. started sending shots. That’s what led to any of our misunderstandings."



