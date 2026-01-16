CDC Reported A Drop In Flu Cases As Number Of Deaths Increased

Flu cases in the United States are showing signs of decline, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The week ending January 10 saw an over 18% drop in confirmed flu cases compared to the previous week. However, experts caution that the country is not out of the woods yet.

Despite the decrease in cases, the flu continues to have a significant impact. Fifteen more children died from the flu, bringing the total number of pediatric deaths to 32 this season. The CDC reported that doctor visits for respiratory illnesses decreased by more than 5%, and hospitalization rates dropped by nearly 55%. However, influenza-related deaths rose by 2% during the same period.

The CDC's surveillance data indicates that the percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for the flu virus decreased nationally and in all ten Health and Human Services (HHS) regions. Region 2 reported the highest positivity rate at 22.9%, while Region 9 had the lowest at 11.5%. Influenza A(H3N2) viruses remain the most frequently reported type.

While the decline in flu cases is encouraging, experts emphasize the importance of continued vigilance. The decrease could be due to changes in healthcare-seeking behavior or reporting during the holidays, rather than an indication that flu activity has peaked. The CDC advises that multiple respiratory viruses, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV, are co-circulating, and their relative contribution to illness varies by location.

For more detailed information on the current flu season and regional data, visit the CDC's FluView Interactive.