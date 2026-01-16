Finesse2tymes Blames Moneybagg Yo After He & His Girlfriend Get Arrested
By Tony M. Centeno
January 16, 2026
Finesse2tymes was arrested once again, but this time, he claims Moneybagg Yo set him up.
On Thursday, January 15, the "Back End" rapper, born Ricky Hampton, was apprehended by police and booked for possession of marijuana, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2. According to Complex, his girlfriend Halle Buckingham, a.k.a FNG Shugga, was arrested a day earlier for similar charges along with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Hampton was released, but Buckingham was held on a $526,000 bond. Following his release, Hampton jumped on Instagram and alleged Moneybagg Yo had something to do with his arrest.
Finesse2tymes with some words about Moneybagg Yo pic.twitter.com/xj6imAwpEN— Bodega Baddie (@SunnyBanks_) January 15, 2026
"Bagg put the police on me," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "Yall be wanting me to stay in jail so bad. I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2. Yaw Nygas some real haters."
"And bagg u know I know the truth," Finesse added. "Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakn on rats and u wit one."
As of this report, Moneybagg Yo has not responded to Finesse's allegations. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old artist was arrested several times within the past year. He was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth area last October on multiple drug-related charges, including possession of controlled substances and marijuana. He was also hit with a felony charge for tampering with evidence. Prior to that, he and FNG Shugga were taken into custody in September for alleged drug possession charges.