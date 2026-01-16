Finesse2tymes Blames Moneybagg Yo After He & His Girlfriend Get Arrested

"Bagg put the police on me," he wrote in an Instagram Story. "Yall be wanting me to stay in jail so bad. I don't carry nun but some Za and a yerk or 2. Yaw Nygas some real haters."



"And bagg u know I know the truth," Finesse added. "Yo cousin Big homie g name BEEN in paper work GOT THE DAMO MAN REAL TIME and yall swept ts under the rug so quit speakn on rats and u wit one."



As of this report, Moneybagg Yo has not responded to Finesse's allegations. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old artist was arrested several times within the past year. He was arrested in the Dallas-Fort Worth area last October on multiple drug-related charges, including possession of controlled substances and marijuana. He was also hit with a felony charge for tampering with evidence. Prior to that, he and FNG Shugga were taken into custody in September for alleged drug possession charges.