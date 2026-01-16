Flea Announces ‘Honora’ Solo Album And Tour Dates

Flea, the renowned bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced a solo album and is hitting the road this spring!

Flea is set to release his debut solo album, Honora, on March 27, 2026. The 10-track album marks a significant milestone in Flea's nearly five-decade career, as he returns to his roots in jazz and trumpet playing.

To go along with the album, Flea will embark on a tour, performing in intimate venues across North America, Europe, and the UK in May. The tour kicks off in Chicago on May 7 and includes stops in cities like Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, and London.

Check out the "Honora Tour" dates below!

Honora Tour Dates:

May 7 - Chicago, IL

May 9 - Toronto, Canada

May 10 - Montreal, Canada

May 12 - New York, NY

May 13 - Washington DC

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA

May 21 - Berlin, Germany

May 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands

May 26 - London, UK

May 28 - Paris, France