Flea Announces ‘Honora’ Solo Album And Tour Dates
By iHeartRadio
January 16, 2026
Flea, the renowned bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, announced a solo album and is hitting the road this spring!
Flea is set to release his debut solo album, Honora, on March 27, 2026. The 10-track album marks a significant milestone in Flea's nearly five-decade career, as he returns to his roots in jazz and trumpet playing.
To go along with the album, Flea will embark on a tour, performing in intimate venues across North America, Europe, and the UK in May. The tour kicks off in Chicago on May 7 and includes stops in cities like Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, and London.
Check out the "Honora Tour" dates below!
Honora Tour Dates:
May 7 - Chicago, IL
May 9 - Toronto, Canada
May 10 - Montreal, Canada
May 12 - New York, NY
May 13 - Washington DC
May 16 - Los Angeles, CA
May 21 - Berlin, Germany
May 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands
May 26 - London, UK
May 28 - Paris, France
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio