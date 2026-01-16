Florida Braces For Potential Snow As Storm Targets The Southeast

Florida is bracing for a rare weather event as a storm system moves across the Southeast this weekend, potentially bringing snow to the Florida Panhandle, southern Georgia, and the eastern Carolinas on Sunday (January 18). While the chances of significant snowfall are diminishing, the possibility of seeing snowflakes remains, especially in areas from the Florida Panhandle through South Georgia to the eastern Carolinas.

According to The Weather Channel, the storm is expected to be faster, weaker, and farther off the coast than initially predicted, which means that most of the region will experience rain rather than snow, starting late Saturday afternoon. However, any measurable snow would be historic, as it would mark the first time cities like Tallahassee and Pensacola, Florida, experience snow in back-to-back winter seasons.

The cold front accompanying the storm will bring frigid temperatures to the South, with temperatures dropping as low as 20 degrees in Tallahassee on Friday (January 16). Residents are advised to protect pipes, plants, and pets from the cold. Despite the cold air, the lowcountry along the Southeast coast is expected to be too warm for snow, with cities like Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, forecasted to receive rain instead.

The Air Force Reserve's Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly a reconnaissance mission into the developing storm off the Southeast coast to gather data and improve computer forecasts. As the storm approaches, residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts to prepare for any changes in the storm's path or intensity.