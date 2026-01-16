French Montana Says He Met His Fiancée After She Made Viral Divorce Post

French and Sheikha got together several months after the Princess of Dubai publicly divorced her former husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. Sheikha made headlines when she announced her split from her ex-husband in an Instagram post in July 2024.



“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce,” she wrote. “I divorce you, I divorce you, and I Divorce You. Take Care. Your ex-wife.”



French and Sheikha got engaged during Paris Fashion Week last June after he hit the runway. They recently celebrated their engagement during a massive event at Chez Ali in Marrakech, Morocco. Before that, the couple kept a low profile before going public. They're currently planning the details of their big day, so there's no word on exactly when they're getting married.



Watch the full episode of Joe & Jada below.