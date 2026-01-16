Kim Kardashian Honors 'My Sweet Baby Girl Chicago' In Birthday Shoutout

Kim Kardashian is learning firsthand how quickly times flies as a mom.

On Thursday (January 15), the SKIMS founder shared a birthday tribute to her daughter Chicago West in honor of her turning 8 years old. Kardashian penned a sweet shoutout on her Instagram alongside several photos of her with her youngest daughter over the years.

One adorable snap caught Chicago cuddling with her mom and snoozing on her chest, while another showed Chicago enjoying a fun glam day at the salon getting a manicure. Many of the pics also featured snapshots of Chicago with the vast Kardashian-Jenner family, posing with her cousins, siblings and grandmothers at different parties and get-togethers.

"Happy birthday to my sweet baby girl Chicago," she wrote. "8 years old is just so big! Where did the time go?! You bring so many laughs and cart wheels into our world. I love you soooo much my special Chi Chi!"