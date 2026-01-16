Man Arrested For Allegedly Vandalizing Federal Courthouse In Minneapolis

Federal authorities have arrested Georgio James-Jones in connection with the vandalism of the Diana E. Murphy federal courthouse in Minneapolis. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) identified James-Jones as the suspect who allegedly smashed windows during a protest on January 7, following the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

The protest, which turned violent, was captured on video and shared on social media. The footage shows James-Jones and others pounding on the courthouse doors, with the sound of shattering glass heard shortly after. The demonstration resumed with chants, whistles, and drum beats.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest, emphasizing the agency's commitment to pursuing individuals who harm law enforcement or damage federal property. Patel also mentioned a separate case involving vandalism and theft of government property in Minneapolis, for which the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to arrests. This incident occurred after a federal officer reportedly shot an illegal immigrant during an arrest attempt.

The ICE agent involved in the shooting, Jonathan Ross, was identified as having fired his weapon after Good allegedly attempted to ram officers with her SUV, resulting in Ross suffering internal injuries. The ongoing investigation into these events highlights the tension and violence surrounding recent ICE operations in Minneapolis.